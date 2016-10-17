27°
Ogier claims fourth straight WRC title

17th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
Sébastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate their fourth FIA World Rally Championships in Spain.
Sébastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate their fourth FIA World Rally Championships in Spain. Volkswagen

FRENCH driver Sébastien Ogier secured his fourth consecutive FIA World Rally Championship title by winning RACC Catalunya-Rally de España.

He became the fourth driver to claim a quartet of titles after overcoming local hero Dani Sordo to win the only mixed-surface event of the season by 15.6sec in a Volkswagen Polo R. Thierry Neuville of Belgium claimed the final podium place, a further 59.4sec behind.

Ogier's fifth win of the year put the drivers' title beyond doubt, while co-driver Julien Ingrassia also secured his fourth world championship.

Ogier sealed the win and the championship on the same piece of road on which he crashed out of the lead 12 months ago when just a few kilometres from victory.

"It's fantastic to take the championship two rallies before the end of the season, I couldn't do much more,” said Ogier, who secured his third title at Rally Australia last year.

"The fourth world championship title for Julien and me, it is impossible to describe how this feels.

"The tension ahead of the closing Power Stage was obviously greater than usual, given the fact that we were within touching distance of the title, and bearing in mind the mistake we made last year. But we've done it.”

But the fight for second and third in the drivers' series was blown open in Spain and Volkswagen must wait to secure its fourth manufacturers' championship until Dayinsure Wales Rally Great Britain at the end of this month or Kennards Hire Rally Australia which is being held on the Coffs Coast from November 17 to 20.

Coffs Coast Advocate

