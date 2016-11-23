Occy urges Aussies to surf a North Coast holiday

TOURIST BOOST: Mark Occhilupo and his son Jay are promoting the North Coast holiday for Christmas calling on Aussies to support regional tourism.

FEW people know more about the ideal surf safari turned family holiday than surfing legend Mark Occhilupo.

Occy, the world champion of 1999, is rolling down the coast this week encouraging more families to holiday locally this Christmas and support regional tourism.

Among his pick of destinations will be the NRMA's Darlington Beach Holiday Park at Arrawarra where he'll stop tomorrow.

Occy will be joined on the promotional surfing trip by his 13-year-old son Jay, a surfing champion in his own right.

"I love road trips - I've been doing them all my life,” Occy said.

"The North coast is rich in beaches and surfing in all conditions. I'm just really excited to be taking a surfing road trip with Jay-boy.

"Regional tourism deserves our support, it not only offers great places for families to take a break but it also supports local businesses,” he said.

The tour is designed to raise awareness of some of the state's hidden gem family and surfing holiday destinations and prompt Aussies to holiday domestically this Christmas.

