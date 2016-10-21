24°
News

Nursing home carer 'heard moaning' before residents died

Chris Calcino
| 21st Oct 2016 6:00 AM Updated: 7:00 AM
Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh), Janet Parkinson (sister) and Charli Darragh (daughter).
Outside Sydney Supreme Court for the trial of accused murderer Megan Jean Haines are (from left) Shannon Parkinson (granddaughter of suspected murder victim and St Andrew's aged care centre resident Marie Darragh), Janet Parkinson (sister) and Charli Darragh (daughter). Chris Calcino

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORMER St Andrew's nursing home care service employee Marlene Ridgeway has testified she first met accused double-murderer Megan Jean Haines the night before two elderly residents died.

The Sydney Supreme Court trial heard Ms Ridgeway was on her first shift back from holidays when Ms Haines allegedly administered fatal insulin doses to 82-year-old Marie Darragh and Isabella Spencer, 77, in May 2014.

Ms Ridgeway said she attended to Ms Darragh about 11pm after receiving a call to help her with an itch, and gave her some cream to apply.

"After she used the cream I asked her if she was okay and she said, 'Yes, I'm fine'," Ms Ridgeway testified.

Ms Ridgeway said she left the Dianella ward, where Ms Darragh and Ms Spencer resided, about 11.30pm after Ms Haines - the only registered nurse on duty - returned from a staff change-over at the Boronia ward.

Ms Ridgeway told the court she heard a noise and went to investigate upon later returning to start her rounds in the Dianella ward.

"Before we commenced the first round, I heard moaning coming from Marie Darragh's room," she said.

"Marie was lying on her right side and she had a pillow that she used to cuddle up to, and she was making noises.

"I called her name out about five or six times, because I didn't want to startle her."

Ms Ridgeway said Ms Haines was behind her saying, "Shh, Marie".

She testified Ms Darragh did not stir and, despite never having heard her make those noises before, she believed she was having a bad dream.

Ms Ridgeway said she returned to her rounds and later, leaving one room, saw Ms Haines exiting Ms Spencer's room.

Ms Haines told her "Izzy's all right" so she did not check on her, Ms Ridgeway said.

She said she also bypassed Ms Darragh's room because "Marie always had a call bell - if she needed assistance she would ring".

Ms Ridgeway said she did not check on Marjorie Patterson, who along with Ms Darragh and Ms Spencer had made a formal complaint about Ms Haines, because the resident would get angry if woken up.

"If she needed assistance, she would ring the call bell," she said.

Ms Ridgeway said she got a chance to sit down in the nurses' station for a conversation with Ms Haines about 2.20am.

"She said that she had only been there a week and that she already had two complaints against her," Ms Ridgeway said.

"I said I could understand (Marjorie) Patterson making a complaint but not Marie Darragh.

"That she had to get to know the residents because each resident was different, had their own different ways.

"She said that she had to front the director and the deputy director, and I said, 'You might just get a reprimand'."

Ms Ridgeway said she went about her rounds on what seemed like a "relatively quiet night".

She said she returned to the Boronia ward about 4am and finished about 4.50am, during which time Ms Haines was alone in the ward where the two women later died.

Ms Haines again told her "Izzy's okay" so she did not check on Ms Spencer again, Ms Ridgeway said.

She said she saw police in the nursing home when she returned to work the following day and was told Ms Spencer and Ms Darragh had died.

The 12-juror trial has previously heard the women were "blue-ish in colour" with shallow, laboured breathing in the moments before their deaths.

The trial continues.

ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  ballina nursing home murder case court insulin isabella spencer marie darragh marlene ridgeway megan haines megan jean haines murder northern rivers st andrew's

Shark meshing considered for beaches

Shark meshing considered for beaches

The community will be consulted over a proposal by the Department of Primary Industries to trial shark meshing nets on North Coast beaches.

Greyhound racing ban 'question of when, not if'

NSW Premier Mike Baird (left) standing next to Deputy Premier Troy Grant, answers a question during a press conference concerning the on-off ban on greyhound racing in NSW.

Mike Baird called coward and warned greyhound industry will fall

Man charged after hospital windows smashed

Nine windows smashed near entrance of Coffs Harbour hospital

Gonski funds flow to local schools

MEETING THE NEED: Coffs Harbour Public will share in the extra Gonski funds.

Gonski committment to bring an extra $7.5 million to Coffs schools.

Local Partners

VIDEO: Supermarket staff feel like they've lost a sister

COLLEAGUES from the supermarket chain who employed Jodie Spears say they feel like they've lost a sister.

'If Mum's up there, why did we leave flowers on road?'

LOVING MEMORY: Jodie Spears with her husband Jamie and their three children.

GoFundMe account for beloved crash victim Jodie Spears grows

Blooming Woolgoolga

Handmade flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

HANDMADE flowers have brought colour to mental health in Woolgoolga.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

The Koi Boys are back with more covers and original songs

THE Voice favourites release their debut album, Meant To Be, today.

  • Music

  • 21st Oct 2016 7:00 AM

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E10 - hometown visits

Georgia Love in a scene from season two episode 10 of The Bachelorette.

Georgia meets the families of her four beaus tonight.

The Bachelorette: Courtney too slow for Georgia's love train

Courtney Dober in a scene from The Bachelorette.

FORMER favourite eliminated after introducing Georgia to his family.

Shaynna'a blazing a stylish trail on television

Shaynna Blaze hosts the new TV show Deadline Design.

SHE'S the designer with no less than three shows on ours screens.

Ciara felt "empowered" after losing her baby weight

Ciara

The 'I Bet' hitmaker was glad to drop the 60 pounds

Kim Kardashian West had tape tied around head in hold-up

Kim Kardashian West

"One of the gang kept telling her to shut up."

Madonna's filthy poll vow to Hillary Clinton supporters

Madonna

It's probably not the endorsement that Hillary Clinton wanted

Serenity, Space and Natural Light

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

Village convenience only 750m to the water!

26 Woodhouse Road, Moonee Beach 2450

House 3 1 3 $519,000

This charming brick and tile 3 bedroom home is located in the coastal village of Moonee Beach. From your front door experience the convenience of being able to...

Perfect Family Home

66 Centenary Drive, Clarenza 2460

House 3 2 2 $415,000

Situated in the sought after area of Clarenza on the outskirts of Grafton you will find this spacious brick home set back from the road on 2.5 acres, with plenty...

Beachside investment opportunity...

1-4/53 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 9 4 4 $885,000

Positioned less than 600m from Coffs Harbour's main patrolled beach, you will find this amazing investment opportunity. On offer is a complex of four units in the...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

34 Water Gum Cl, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

Perfect, private and priced to sell!

9 Bonnie Street, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 3 1 1 $369,000 ...

This neat brick and tile home offers the ultimate in convenience. Within minutes of the town centre, hospitals, local primary and high schools, sporting fields...

This will catch your eye...

6 Palm Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This eye catching split level home is special in so many ways. Located very close to the Coffs Harbour CBD in an elevated position at the end of a cul-de-sac with...

&quot;True Elegance &amp; Style&quot;

54 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $799,000

Elevated among the trees in a serene and picturesque cul-de-sac setting, this prestigious home provides a lifestyle of unrivalled luxury and sophistication with...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $424,950

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

Life Could Be A Holiday

11/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $148,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, cabin located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines, just south of Woolgoolga at Hearnes Lake. Situated on...

Cherrabah's mega resort plans axed

PLANS for a massive development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

Dusit Thani finance crisis 'just a small hiccup'

ON TRACK: Springfield Land Chairman, Maha Sinnathamby, Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale, Developer Richard Turner and Springfield Land Deputy Chairman, Bob Sharpless, at the recent resort sod turning ceremony.

Property developer says project remains firmly on track

Heavyweight enters real estate market

Des Besanko principal and director of Raine and Horne Springfield.

Major rebranding which has seen two big name brands merge

An entertainer in a dress-circle address

This home at 54 Kratz Dr features on the cover of the Real Estate Property Guide

A great entertainer in a sought-after address

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb breaching lease

Rental properties.

Tenants renting rooms on Airbnb is a no no

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market