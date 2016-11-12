Not a room to spare during Rally Australia

BOOKED UP: Beachlander Holiday Apartments owner Kath McCall and Ocean Parade Motel manager Margaret Owen say accommodation is fast booking up.

ACCOMMODATION in Coffs Harbour will be hard to come by as rally teams and spectators flock from across the world for the final round of this year's World Rally Championship.

Sites were taking their final bookings this week.

Rally Australia media manager Chris Nixon said he understood Oval Cove, The Observatory, Novotel Pacific Bay and Park Beach Motel were full.

He said there were also heavy bookings at caravan parks in and around Coffs Harbour, extending to Nambucca and Valla.

Mr Nixon attributed this to the biggest entry list in years, after 75 cars with crews entered.

Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser said the rally played a big role in boosting tourism for Coffs Harbour, contributing to a rise in regional NSW visitors.

"A total of 20.4 million visitors, an increase of 6.4% of visitors, made the choice to spend time in the stellar beauty and unique attractions of our regions,” he said.

"The Coffs electorate has been a great part of that growth, with events including FFA National Youth Championships for boys and Kennards Hire Rally Australia.

"Through Destination NSW, we are driving visitation and support for the regions through a robust calender of events.”

Neighbouring Beachlander Holiday Apartments and Ocean Parade Motel on Ocean Pde will be at capacity when the rally rolls in on November 17.

Beachlander Holiday Apartments owner Kath McCall said the Coffs round was vitally important for fans as it was the final one this year, comparing it to a football grand final.

Manager of the 18-room Ocean Parade Motel Margaret Owen said people were travelling from right around the world for the rally.

Margaret said her last booking came from Noumea, New Caledonia.