Northern NSW's finest juniors to show wares

The Northern NSW Football Telstra State Championships for Girls kicks off at C.ex Coffs International Stadium this morning.

MORE than 220 of the best young female footballers from around the Northern NSW region are in Coffs Harbour for the annual Telstra State Championships for Girls to be played over the next three days.

The local North Coast Football teams will play against the other Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) zones in both the 12 and 14 Years divisions.

The Telstra State Championship for Girls is one of several major tournaments to be conducted at C.ex Coffs International Stadium this year.

Coffs Harbour will also host the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys from October 3.

"This weekend will provide the North Coast's talented female footballers the opportunity to test themselves against fellow Northern NSW players,” NNSWF CEO David Eland said.

"The Championships are a critical tool used to measure the talent from within our member zones and provide a valuable opportunity for our technical panel to identify talented players who possess the ability to progress to the next level.”

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL TEAMS

12 Years - 1. Kobie Mai Fox, 2. Emily Knott, 3. Jazz Porter, 4. Summer Williams, 5. Tiarne Hope, 6. Holly James, 7. Gabby Sullivan, 8. Cleo Keegan-Bull, 9. Jodi Stevens, 11. Jasmyn Hoppe, 13. Aheisha McPhillips, 14. Ella Bhatti, 15. Thidar Aung, 16. Zoe Ladi.

14 Years - 1. Maree Taylor, 2. Xara Zink, 3. Emma Shipperlee, 4. Jordan Maddalena, 5. Emma Webster, 6. Anika Learoyd, 7. Willow Neal, 8. Emily Ruming, 9. Emily Schafer, 10. Chelsea Williams, 11. Savannah Sproule, 12. Nicola Learoyd, 13. Charleze Girdler, 14. Matilda O'Brien, 15. Olissa Onley.