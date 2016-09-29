Northern Beaches sport stars soar to new heights

OUTSTANDING: Swimming's next big talents, Madeleine McTernan and Tara Everson (centre) were presented sporting awards by Kevin Hogan (second from right).

TWO of the Northern Beaches' up and coming sporting stars have added another prize to their growing trophy cabinets.

Young Sporting Championship Awards were awarded to talented swimmers Madeleine McTernan, of Safety Beach, and Tara Everson, of Coramba, as well as Emerald Beach gymnast, Clara Lyra .

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan last week presented the three teenagers a cheque for $500 to help them continue to excel in their chosen sport.

"Our community has produced some outstanding sports people in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent,” Mr Hogan said.

Mr Hogan said the funds will help more than just the athletes.

"Unfortunately succeeding in sport doesn't just take talent and determination - parents also often have to put their hands in their pockets to get their children to competitions,” he said.

"I'm very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.”

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged 12 to 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport on the state, national and international stage.