Pacific Hwy lanes to close south of Coffs Harbour

30th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
Roads and Maritime Services crews work on the Pacific Hwy.
Roads and Maritime Services crews work on the Pacific Hwy.

MOTORISTS  are advised changed traffic conditions will be in place throughout Sunday on the Pacific Motorway at Raleigh.

The new motorway was opened to traffic in July as part of the $780 million Nambucca Heads to Urunga Pacific Highway upgrade.

The Pacific Motorway northbound at Raleigh is required to be closed from Sunday at 5pm through to 8am on Tuesday for additional finishing work.

During the closure all traffic will travel on the southbound carriageway with one lane of traffic in each direction.

For the safety of workers and all road users, temporary changed traffic conditions including lane closures and a reduced 40 km/h speed limit will be in place while the work is carried out.

Access to Raleigh and Urunga will be maintained via the existing off ramps under traffic control conditions.

Wet weather may change work dates and times and electronic message signs will advise motorists of any changes.

Roads and Maritime thanks motorists for their patience while this important work si carried out.


For the latest traffic information call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
 

Topics:  changed traffic conditions closure coffs coast coffs harbour pacific highway raleigh road works

