North Coast's growing organic industries

Organic farming produce is generally regarded by consumers as being not just healthier, but tastier.

THE region has been given a breakdown of organic farming ventures with North Coast Local Land Services releasing a snapshot of growing industries.

Organic farming is a rapidly emerging type of agriculture that seeks to produce food and fibre that has not been subject to application of synthetic chemicals like synthetic herbicides, fertilisers and drenches.

The agriculture body found there is a growing perception that organic food is "healthier” and "better tasting” than conventional food. With a robust certification system in place that assures consumers of organic integrity, demand for organic products is growing rapidly and new organic agribusinesses are emerging to meet that demand.

The total value of the certified organic industry in Australia is currently about $1.7 billion including production, processing, packaging, retail and wholesale, of which about 80% is domestic.

The annual growth rate of organic agribusiness in Australia is over 15%, more than four times that of conventional agriculture.

On the North Coast, there are about 270 certified organic businesses, which is roughly 35% of all certified business in New South Wales and about 10% of all certified organic business in Australia.

More than 220 certified producers in the region produce organic food and fibre, mainly fruit and vegetables, with some livestock and a few supplying leaves for the cosmetic industry.

Produce includes garlic, citrus, ginger, turmeric, avocados, macadamias, bananas, mangoes, melons, herbs and beef cattle.

Of those businesses, 13 are certified to export organic produce to overseas markets.