North Coast NSW ranked in top three Australian holiday destinations

10th Oct 2016 12:11 PM
FAVOURITE: North Coast NSW has been ranked in the top three most popular holiday destinations for Aussie travellers.
North Coast NSW is ranked in the top three most popular Australian holiday destinations according to new research by Tourism Research Australia.

The region beat other capital cities such as Adelaide and Brisbane coming in as the third most popular holiday escape next to Sydney and Melbourne.

Beating the big city areas was a huge achievement, says North Coast Destination Network Executive Officer, Belinda Novicky .

"Not only did we top the regional stakes but the North Coast also finished the year ahead of of Brisbane, Perth, and the Gold Coast," Ms Novicky said.

"These spectacular results clearly show the North Coast is one of the most popular tourism destinations for Australian travellers and that our growth is keeping pace and sometimes leading domestic tourism growth and spend."

For the year under review, ending June 2016, domestic visitors to the North Coast increased by a 21% to a total of 20 393 million - from 16 767 million year ending June 2015.

"These results clearly show the North Coast is on target toward its regional visitor economy targets for the year 2020", said Ms Novicky.

The Coffs Coast continues to power toward those set targets with the arrival of the OzTag National Junior Championships this weekend.

Tournament director, Bill Harrigan expecting up to 10,000 players, coaches and their families and friends will descend on the area for the event.

After speaking to the visitor's centre, Mr Harrigan said accommodation across the Coffs Coast is fully booked from Woopi to townships south of Coffs.

Coining Coffs as "the home of Oztag', Mr Harrigan said the stadium facilities combined with the accommodation, restaurants and cafes is the reason why the championships have come back for the past ten years.

Nationally, overnight trips by Australian increased 7%, visitor nights by 5%, expenditure by 6% and day trips by 11%.

In the past four years, international visitors to our region have increased by 23% and international visitor nights by almost 30%.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

