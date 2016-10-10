North Coast again a sought after tourist destination

The North Coast finished above Brisbane, Perth and Gold Coast as a sought after travel destination according to Travel by Australians from Tourism Research Australia.

NORTH Coast NSW has retained its leadership as the third most popular domestic tourism destination in Australia- third only to Sydney and Melbourne according to latest research about Travel by Australians from Tourism Research Australia.

"NSW's state leadership and growth was buoyed by the strong North Coast performance that firmly established the North Coast as the most popular regional destination in Australia,' said North Coast Destination Network Executive Officer, Ms Belinda Novicky.

"Not only did we top the regional stakes but the North Coast also finished the year ahead of of Brisbane, Perth, and the Gold Coast."

"These spectacular results clearly show the North Coast is one of the most popular tourism destinations for Australian travellers and that our growth is keeping pace and sometimes leading domestic tourism growth and spend. "

For the year under review, ending June 2016 domestic visitors to the North Coast increased by a whopping 21% to a total of 20 393 million from 16 767 million year ending June 2015.

"These results clearly show the North Coast is on target toward its Regional Visitor Economy targets for the year 2020", said s Novicky.

Nationally, overnight trips by Australian increased 7%, Visitor nights by 5%, Expenditure by 6% and day trips by 11%.

At the same time the North Coast Destination Networks' continual international tourism growth further enhances its standing as one of the most popular destinations in Australia.

"Our success in the international arena marketing our region's key branding, The Legendary Pacific Coast, has increased international visitors to our region by 23% and international visitor nights by almost 30% in the past four years."