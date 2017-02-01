No swanning about for Swans in pre-season build up

SCORING TOUCH: Josh Kennedy of the Swans (centre) reacts after kicking a goal during the AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs.

LAST season's minor premiers Sydney Swans are working to go one better this season.

The Sydney Swans will touch down in Coffs Harbour for a pre-season game against North Melbourne on February 19.

This game will follow an Intraclub Practice Match at Marrickville's Henson Park on February 10.

The friendly provides an ideal tune-up for when the Swans do battle with the North Melbourne Kangaroos in their community series opener at the Coffs C.ex International Stadium.

Following the game against North Melbourne, the Swans will stay on in Coffs Harbour for a three-day training camp.

This will the fifth year the Swans have held their pre-season training camp in Coffs Harbour.

Swans' assistant coach Stuart Dew said most of the playing outfit was fit ahead of the Sydney team's first four-quarter game of the year.

"They're ready to go in that sense,” Dew said.

"We're trying to pull them back a bit because it's a long season obviously, and we don't want them to peak too early.

"At the moment, we're borderline playing mini intraclubs in readiness for the main one.

"It's an interesting part of their preparation as they're keen for some physical contact. We're jumpy at times as we're cautious of getting injuries at this time of the year.”

Last season the Swans finished at the top of the AFL ladder, winning 17 out of 22 fixture rounds.

But the Sydney side could not hold on to this form and lost 13.11 (89) - 10.7 (67) to the Western Bulldogs, which finished seventh on the ladder, in the 2016 grand final.

Tickets for the Swans v Kangaroos game are on sale now from Ticketek. General admission is $20 an adult or $30 for reserved seating.