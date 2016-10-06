No stopping VW and the flying Red Bull

GEARED FOR SUCCESS: Sebastien Ogier and Volkswagen Motorsport will be in pursuit of a fourth-straight Rally Australia victory in November.

VOLKSWAGEN Motorsport have a chance to win the 2016 FIA World Rally Championship Manufacturers' Championship in Catalunya.

The Wolfsburg-based team have taken their 40th win in the WRC at the 2016 Tour de Corse-Rallye de France, which puts the Polo R WRC with the likes of the Lancia Delta, Subaru Impreza and Ford Focus, who have all won 40 or more rally wins in the championship.

Since the Polo R WRC made its début in the 2013 WRC season, it has taken 600 stage wins out of 894 for Volkswagen.

Volkswagen Motorsport director Sven Smeets, who made his first appearance as Motorsport director, said: "40 wins for the Polo R WRC - that is a fantastic record for our team, and we will travel to Spain for the Polo R WRC's 50th rally full of confidence.”