Night road works scheduled for Pacific Hwy near Macksville

23rd Nov 2016 3:00 AM
The RMS has advised of delays on the Pacific Hwy near Macksville tonight, Thursday and Friday.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway at Macksville. 

From Wednesday through to Friday four bridge girders will be delivered.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised the first girder will be delivered on Wednesday between 9.30pm and 11.30pm.

The second girder will be delivered between 12.30am and 4am on Thursday.  

The remaining two girders will be delivered between 9:30pm and 11:30pm on Thursday and 12:30am and 4am on Friday.

The girders will be transported from the local precast facility on Old Coast Road north of Macksville to the Warrell Creek Bridge.

Changed traffic conditions including reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists may experience traffic delays of up to 30 minutes because of the slow speed required to safely transport the girders.

Electronic message signs located along the highway will advise motorists of the changed conditions. 
 

Motorists advised of night works on the Pacific Hwy near Macksville.

