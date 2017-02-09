Popular Coffs Coast event cancelled

IT LOOKS like the last Sunday in May won't be the date for the Emerald Beach Fair.

Stallholders of this popular annual event were advised this morning that the fair has been cancelled for 2017.

The Emerald Beach Fair Committee decided to cancel the fair for this year only due to Coffs Harbour City Council's decision to commence road works on Fiddaman Road this week.

With council's anticipated completion date being the end of May, the fair committee feels it was cutting it too close and rather than avoid a possible last minute cancellation due to delays in road works, and disappointment to fair-goers, the community and the stallholders, it would be best to postpone the fair and start looking towards 2018.

The committee thanks everyone for their support and understanding in this difficult decision and advises everyone to keep checking their website and Facebook page regarding next year's event.