Newcastle Jets win one and lose another

TOP CLASS: The Newcastle Jets took on Melbourne City in a football double header at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Friday, January 27, 2017.

THE Newcastle Jets will return home with one win and a loss after a tough fought double header in Coffs Harbour against Melbourne City.

It was a battle in the middle of the park as the Newcastle Jets tried to overcome Melbourne City in the curtain raising Westfield W-League clash in Coffs Harbour.

The first half presented few chances as both sides relied on counter attacks to test each other's defence in the final fixture round for both sides.

Melbourne City made the most of the half-time break, returning to the field with a rejuvenated sense of attack.

Minutes after the first half, Erika Tymrack tucked the ball in the back of the Jets' net.

In the dying moments of the match, City hammered in the final nail of the Jets' coffin with a goal from Amy Jackson in extra time.

Melbourne City wore out the remainder of the game to finish 2-0 up and cut off any hope of a finals berth for the Jets.

In the epilogue, the Newcastle Jets fired back in round 17 of the Hyundai A-League.

With more than 7,000 fans packing the C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the Jets scored first with a goal from Andrew Nabbout in the 14th minute.

Nabbout doubled his tally with another in the 52nd minute.

But hopes of a Newcastle Jets' clean sheet were shot down after a penalty was awarded in the 68th minute.

City's Bruno Fornaroli stepped up to the spot and fired the ball past Jets' keeper Jack Duncan, who got a hand on it but was unable to stop the strike.

Melbourne stepped up its intensity but the Jets snuffed any chances to finish the game 2-1.