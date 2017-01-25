29°
Sport

Newcastle Jets aim to land in top four by season's end

Keagan Elder
| 25th Jan 2017 3:32 PM Updated: 7:19 PM

THE Newcastle Jets have a lot to fight for this Friday as the 2016/17 Hyundai A-League season turns its final corner before the home straight.

Jets' fullback Jason Hoffman said round 17 in Coffs Harbour would be a tough match up against Melbourne City.

"Melbourne City have a lot of talent," he said.

Hoffman highlighted Tim Cahill would be a danger and somebody the Jets would have to "try and keep quiet".

"For us it will be about stopping their crosses," he said.

Coming off the back of a 2-0 loss to the West Sydney Wanderers, Hoffman said he was confident his team would be able to bounce back this week.

The Newcastle Jets currently sit eighth on the ladder while Melbourne City are in third.

Hoffman said the Jets were aiming for a top four finish at the end of the fixture season and a chance to play in the finals.

The Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City game kicks off at 7.50pm at the Coffs C.ex International Stadium.

 

Topics:  coffs harbour hyundai a-league jason hoffman melbourne city newcastle jets tim cahill

