New school 'less like an institution'

MEETING A NEED: Gordon Amann announces the new Coffs Coast Alesco School, opening next year.

COFFS Coast Community College has announced it has been approved to launch a new school to cater for the needs of students unable to find success in traditional education models.

While the school will still follow the state Board of Studies curriculum, Coffs Coast Community College manager Gordon Amann said the Coffs Coast Alesco School would focus on the individual needs of each student.

At Alesco schools, students are encouraged to achieve their best in a more relaxed atmosphere, where there are no uniforms or bells.

Mr Amann said the school would start out with 30 students but predicted it would expand to about 100 in two years.

"There is a great need in this town for this kind of education,” he said.

Classes will start in February and cater for Year 9 and 10 students.

Mr Amann said the initial group of students would be split into two classrooms, which could afford to be more flexible to cater to the needs of the students.

"It's very personal (with) a high focus on accepting individuality,” he said.

"It's less like an institution.”

Students will study maths, English, science, geography and PDHPE.

Enrolments in the Coffs Coast Alesco School start in October.

Potential students will be interviewed for suitability.