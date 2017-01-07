26°
New plan to combat banana disease

Jasmine Minhas | 7th Jan 2017 3:00 AM
Tully farm affected by Panama disease
Tully farm affected by Panama disease

A NEW operational plan will soon be put into action in attempt to combat the Panama Tropical disease which poses a potential threat to Australian banana plants.

The Australian Banana Growers' Council will represent banana growers in discussion with Biosecurity Queensland to find a solution in reducing the risk of the Panama Tropical Race 4 from spreading.

ABGC Chair Doug Phillips said directors held a discussion with senior BQ managers last week at the South Johnstone Research Station Board meeting.

"During the past year, the ABGC has been representing the banana industry in discussion with BQ on the best way to control TR4 in North Queensland and to provide advice on how to maximise the success of biosecurity on banana farms," Mr Phillips said.

Further discussions will organise a plan of action tailored to local conditions.

A banana industry visit to two major international banana-growing regions affected by TR4, the Philippines and Taiwan, found that both are still producing bananas after devising responses suited to their local conditions.

Topics:  australian banana growers council banana plants panama disease tr4

