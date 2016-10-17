New heights for Bellingen

Builders Luke Simpson and Tom Brunnerkreef with Youth worker Magdalena Pomroy and Bellingen Youth Khane Chidester

SHOW your community spirit and have a fun night out to help raise money to build a bouldering wall at Bellingen Youth Hub.

The low climbing wall, which requires no harness, will be open to people of all ages and walks of life.

Bellingen Youth Hub co-ordinator Dean Besley is proud the community has come together to support the project.

"The amount of community support we have received has been phenomenal,” Mr Besley said.

Construction of the project will start in a few weeks and with support from local community and volunteers, an official launch and film-night fundraiser has been organised.

"I can't wait to see a 70 year old climbing alongside a seven year old. This is what community is all about.”

Reel Rock 11, a film showcasing climbing stories, will screen on Friday, November 11, at the Bellingen Memorial Hall at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Bellingen Youth Hub or at the door for $15 adults and $8 kids.

For further enquiries, contact dean@belloyouth hub.net.