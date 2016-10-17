27°
News

New heights for Bellingen

Rachel Vercoe | 17th Oct 2016 9:30 AM
Builders Luke Simpson and Tom Brunnerkreef with Youth worker Magdalena Pomroy and Bellingen Youth Khane Chidester
Builders Luke Simpson and Tom Brunnerkreef with Youth worker Magdalena Pomroy and Bellingen Youth Khane Chidester Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHOW your community spirit and have a fun night out to help raise money to build a bouldering wall at Bellingen Youth Hub.

The low climbing wall, which requires no harness, will be open to people of all ages and walks of life.

Bellingen Youth Hub co-ordinator Dean Besley is proud the community has come together to support the project.

"The amount of community support we have received has been phenomenal,” Mr Besley said.

Construction of the project will start in a few weeks and with support from local community and volunteers, an official launch and film-night fundraiser has been organised.

"I can't wait to see a 70 year old climbing alongside a seven year old. This is what community is all about.”

Reel Rock 11, a film showcasing climbing stories, will screen on Friday, November 11, at the Bellingen Memorial Hall at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Bellingen Youth Hub or at the door for $15 adults and $8 kids.

For further enquiries, contact dean@belloyouth hub.net.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Driver sought by police after pursuit

Driver sought by police after pursuit

Coffs Harbour highway patrol hope the public can help identify the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a police pursuit near Woolgoolga.

Ogier claims fourth straight WRC title

Sébastien Ogier (right) and co-driver Julien Ingrassia celebrate their fourth FIA World Rally Championships in Spain.

Ogier secures WRC title by winning RACC Catalunya-Rally de España

Oztag's best on display in national finals

Action from the Australian Junior Oztag Championships played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. 16 October 2016 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate APN

Hot action in Australian Junior Oztag Championships finals

Are you an aspiring sparky?

Opportunities are now open for aspiring apprentices at Essential Energy.

AUSTRALIA'S largest electricity distribution network are recruiting

Local Partners

Bush fire burns near Pacific Highway

RFS are responding to a fire burning near Tabbimobile on the Pacific Highway

New campaign tackles cancer-causing lifestyle choices

FAMILY: Wendy Smith from Yamba with her husband Peter (far left) and son Graham, who has survived cancer.

Making the right decisions when it comes to cancer prevention

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Declan Kelly and the Rising Sun to shine bright at festival

Declan Kelly & The Rising Sun is one of the headlining acts at this year's festival.

Main stage set to pump with radiant reggae and dub vibes

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell has apologised after making a gay sex joke on TV.

Lacuna Coil claim the stage in Aus tour

Lacuna Coil, Orpheus Omega, and Flynn Effect hit the stage at Max Watts in Brisbane under Destroy All LInes touring.

Lacuna Coil's first headline tour a super success

Woodford Folk Festival program launched

The fairies make their way through the Woodford Folk Festival.

Woodford Folk Festival's 31st program has been launched.

The Block's kitchen week delivers two perfect scores

Will and Karlie in their winning room.

WILL and Karlie tie with Dan and Carleen for weekly prize.

What's on the small screen this week

Kim in a scene from The Block.

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and X Factor heats up.

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

&quot;Brand New Family Home&quot;

31 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $575,000

This faultless Arakoon home features a modern and spacious floor plan which incorporates all the "must haves" on a new home buyers list. The home features four...

Serenity, Space and Natural Light

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 12th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

A Great Investment Let at $420pwk or Perfect For Young Families

17 Hannaford Pl, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 1 $380,000

Featuring 3 bedrooms with built in robes & ceiling fans plus a converted single garage to a 4th bedroom, there is also a lovely new bathroom separate wc. Freshly...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

&quot;Elevated Brand New Home&quot;

95 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home with elevated views. Features include open plan living, modern kitchen with stainless...

Home Sweet Home

8 McIntosh Crescent, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $495,000

If you are looking for perfection, than this immaculate home located in a very popular area will tick all the boxes, it has been lovingly cared for leaving nothing...

RENOVATED BEACH SHACK

20 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This cute beach shack is full of character, located in popular Sandy Beach, just a short 2 minute drive to the beach in an established neighbourhood, you can spend...

Chance of ocean views from a second level

Lot 186 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $280,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 8.1mtr front 33.35 ...

Chance of Ocean views from a second level, backing golf course

Lot 188 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto ... $275,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has a 18.754 mtr front &...

Build 2 homes &amp; Chance of ocean views from second level

Lot 185 Helmsman Close, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy ... $310,000

This blocks building envelope is near level. Its attributes are dual occupancy backing onto the ever popular Woolgoolga / safety beach golf course. It has an 10...

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest