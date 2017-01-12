New health fund for responders

State Emergency Services volunteers, workers and their families are just some who will be supported by the fund.

THOUSANDS of volunteers and workers for emergency services around NSW are being urged to look after their health during the busy holiday season with the new Emergency Services Health Fund.

Those who protect our communities in sectors of fire, state emergency, ambulance, medical response and recovery, and water response and recovery, as well as their families, will be assisted by the fund.

The new fund has come at an apt time for Coffs volunteers and workers, with the Coffs Harbour City SES reporting they responded to a total of 458 jobs in the area last year.

The health fund is now Australia's only private health insurer for those who take part in emergency services, according to CEO Michael Oertel.

"With the physical and mental strain that comes with working in emergency services, it's important these men and women maintain health and wellbeing to prevent long-term conditions and to perform their job as best they can every day,” he said.

The fund has been launched by not-for-profit health insurer Police Health.