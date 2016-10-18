New exhibition gets into gear for WRC

SPIN OUT: A Lindsay Foyle which will be displayed as part of the Horsepower exhibition at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery, which starts this Friday.

THE wheels are well and truly spinning as more than 120 cartoons from the Bunker Cartoon Gallery's extensive collection are sought for its upcoming exhibition - Horsepower.

Gallery manager Margaret Cameron said the exhibition, which focuses on cars and horses, is a first and timed in perfectly with the upcoming final stage of the World Rally Championship in Coffs Harbour.

Margaret said some of the works spanned back decades and featured a number of international works, which fitted in with the overseas drivers and fans the rally would draw in.

The Horsepower exhibition would also give next month's Melbourne Cup a plug with a long lunch. To book, phone 66517343.

The exhibition opening night on Friday from 6.30-8 will feature special guest, local rally driver Mark Beard. Drinks and refreshments will be available.

Admission is $3 adults, $2 children under-16 and free for members and children under-five. The exhibition runs from Oct 22 - Nov 27.