New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

A NEW email scam is doing the rounds across New South Wales.

If you have received an email claiming to be the Australian Tax Office which asks for 'confirmation' or 'action is required' - delete it.

The email is designed to get you to click on a link.

If you do click on the link, you risk exposing your PC or mobile device to ransomware.

The malicious software downloads to your device and blocks you from accessing your files until you pay a ransom.

If you have received the email, do not open it, but forward it to ReportEmailFraud@ato.gov.au.

For more information, visit ato.gov.au/scams.