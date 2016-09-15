24°
Sport

New court the pride of Westside

15th Sep 2016 6:00 PM
NEW SURFACE: Coach Allan Pade and player Hank Duchateau
NEW SURFACE: Coach Allan Pade and player Hank Duchateau Brad Greenshields

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TOUCH of Rod Laver Arena has come to Coffs Harbour with the new hardcourt that's just been laid at Westside Tennis Club.

Even down to the lettering with Coffs Harbour emblazoned at each of the court, the new blue hardcourt is the culmination of a plan to introduce a third surface to the club.

Harbour Tennis Academy coach Allan Pade said the $100,000 project came to fruition thanks to the majority of funding coming from the NSW Government's Department of Sport and Recreation as the court has obvious wheelchair friendly benefits.

"I coach a few guys in wheelchairs and it's so hard for them on the synthetic grass. The sand gets in their equipment but now it's so much easier, a lot more smoother and gliding around,” Pade said.

Additional funding from Tennis Australia and Coffs Harbour City Council has made the court with three layers of acrylic paint in "Aussie Open Blue” a boost to the local tennis scene.

The club now boasts a new court that offers a different experience to the existing clay and synthetic grass courts.

The long time Westside coach said he doesn't expect the standard social club member to play on the new court that often because it's harder on the body but he said offering a variety of surfaces is necessary to better develop a player's skills.

"The kids go up to Brisbane and there's hardcourts and the tennis balls are bouncing so much higher than what they're used to,” Pade explained.

Plans are now afoot to have LED lights installed in the future to make playing at night a popular option.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  allan pade, coffs harbour, tennis, westside tennis club

New court the pride of Westside

New court the pride of Westside

A TOUCH of Rod Laver Arena has come to Coffs Harbour with the new hardcourt that's just been laid at Westside Tennis Club.

Unwell cruise ship passenger evacuated

The Pacific Jewel was hard to miss from Gallows.

A CRUISE ship stopped just off Coffs Harbour today

Fears more NSW hospitals could be privatised

The Baird Government has invited the private sector to make submissions to run five regional NSW public hospitals.

Workers lash out at plan to privatise five regional hospitals

File of Wundarra issues the proof: Fraser

KEEPING COUNT: MP Andrew Fraser looks through the files he says he's collected on Wundarra-related incidents for 17 years.

Andrew Fraser has been collecting reports regarding Wundarra.

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Jimmy Barnes names date for North Coast show

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be performing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in December.

Legendary rocker to bring his story to local stage

Latest deals and offers

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

Adele dedicates tribute song to Amy Winehouse

ADELE remembered her musical idol Amy Winehouse during her concert on Wednesday night on what would have been Amy's 33rd birthday

Event planner sues Prince's estate over cancelled parties

Singer Prince died earlier this year.

Event planner sues after singer died before he was due to appear

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth writing a play together

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Reconciled couple writing a dramatic love story together

YouPorn and Pornhub sites blocked by Russians

User complaining told to 'meet someone in real life'

Dwayne Johnson blessed by Hawaiian priest on Jumanji set

The cast of the Jumanji remake get blessed ahead of filming.

Cast of Jumanji remake blessed ahead of filming

Adam Hills and the Paralympic conversion

Adam Hills

The Aussie comedian tells of his love affair with the Games

Get on board with The Beatles: A doco for Fab Four fans

The Beatles pictured in Washington DC in a scene from The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years.

See inside the lives of the biggest rock stars of all time

Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views

22/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Perfect home for the retiree wanting that beachfront position, equinox apartments are the landmark Coffs Coast beachfront address and defined as being contemporary...

Refurbished 2 bedroom unit - hard to beat this one!...

15/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $229,000

Look no further! This two bedroom refurbished upstairs unit is a delight to market. All the work is done, updated kitchen with appliances, bathroom, decor and...

Two Homes, One Allotment, Ocean Views, Central Woolgoolga

21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 6 3 4 $1,100,000

Nestled on a 1011m2 allotment with DA approval going through for two separate titles and rear sealed lane plus street access should grab your attention. This...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new Coral home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has...

Budget Priced Beachside Home

8 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 $389,000

Here is a great opportunity to get into the best beach side suburb on the coast.This home includes two living areas with a central kitchen.The bedrooms are all a...

It&#39;s a Surfers Life

35 Ocean View Road, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 4 2 2 $750,000

If it's a surfers life, you are after, then this home ticks all the boxes, well designed for effortless living, with plenty of storage for all your boards and...

1012m2 Woolgoolga block, North facing, ocean &amp; island views

21 Nelson Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 $659,000

Woolgoolga is booming! And these north facing, island and ocean view blocks are selling fast. Boasting a huge 1012 m2 block, medium to high density Zoning and only...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

HOLIDAY LIFESTYLE

74/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $229,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedroom home manufactured by TIMBERLINE HOMES is located in Gateway Lifestyle The...

EXCELLENCE IN HOME AND LOCATION

3 Rezeik Close, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $598,000

Whether you are an avid golfer, beach lover or just love to relax in your own home, this charismatic, split level, family home situated on a landscaped 915m2 block...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale