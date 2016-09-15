New court the pride of Westside

A TOUCH of Rod Laver Arena has come to Coffs Harbour with the new hardcourt that's just been laid at Westside Tennis Club.

Even down to the lettering with Coffs Harbour emblazoned at each of the court, the new blue hardcourt is the culmination of a plan to introduce a third surface to the club.

Harbour Tennis Academy coach Allan Pade said the $100,000 project came to fruition thanks to the majority of funding coming from the NSW Government's Department of Sport and Recreation as the court has obvious wheelchair friendly benefits.

"I coach a few guys in wheelchairs and it's so hard for them on the synthetic grass. The sand gets in their equipment but now it's so much easier, a lot more smoother and gliding around,” Pade said.

Additional funding from Tennis Australia and Coffs Harbour City Council has made the court with three layers of acrylic paint in "Aussie Open Blue” a boost to the local tennis scene.

The club now boasts a new court that offers a different experience to the existing clay and synthetic grass courts.

The long time Westside coach said he doesn't expect the standard social club member to play on the new court that often because it's harder on the body but he said offering a variety of surfaces is necessary to better develop a player's skills.

"The kids go up to Brisbane and there's hardcourts and the tennis balls are bouncing so much higher than what they're used to,” Pade explained.

Plans are now afoot to have LED lights installed in the future to make playing at night a popular option.