New council, no dramas

AFTER a demanding start to the first council meeting since the election, councillors both newly elected and re-elected were eased through the agenda.

Coffs Harbour City Council Mayor Denise Knight and her eight councillors sat silently as speakers Phil Tripp and Susan Seaton opened proceedings with public forums at the start of the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Tripp opened the forums with a list of 10 demands the council should consider for constituents.

After he welcomed the councillors, he delivered his requests but saved his most stirring demand until the end.

"You'll love this. Council members should take an immediate 10% pay cut to share the pain with ratepayers," he said.

Mr Tripp also said the council should introduce a rule where supermarkets would pay to re-collect dumped trolleys for a release fee and citizens be fined $50 if caught moving a trolley more than 100 metres from the store.

He requested a number of changes in waste collection and graffiti removal increased.

Mr Tripp also requested improved free Wi-Fi in the CBD, paid parking and for the council to drop high art performances.

Towards the end of his list of requests, Mr Tripp demanded full disclosure of cash payments, grants and in-kind costs by the council, and for the council to stop "its reliance on free labour" through volunteers.

Mr Tripp was followed by Ms Seaton, who spoke about Coffs Coast Recovery Park and the purchase of a future landfill site by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Following the forums, councillors were appointed as members to a number of committees.

Cr Knight said the first agenda was to ease the new council in and "allow them to get used to their chairs".

The renaming of the Nana Glen Sportsground created the biggest discussion out of all the items on the agenda.

The proposal was to rename it Len Towells Oval but Cr John Arkan said it should include Nana Glen in its title to make it more of a destination.

"We need to keep identifying Nana Glen has a sporting ground, which completes the village," Cr Arkan said.

"I just want to make sure we maintain the name Nana Glen in the title."

Cr Paul Amos said a sunset period should be introduced with renamings to ensure it remained relevant in coming decades.

The renaming of Len Towells Oval was unanimously passed and the change in signage is estimated to cost $1500, to be considered in future funding cycles.