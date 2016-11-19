New children's park for West Coffs

DEVELOPER contributions will be added to Coffs Harbour City Council's budgeting for a new children's park in West Coffs Harbour.

The total budget for the park is said to $1.4 million and stage one works of the project will receive a $1million investment.

The proposed new recreation space, to be known as West Coffs District Park, will be established between William Sharpe Drive and Loaders Lane.

Residents in the surrounding areas have been invited to a community evening to share their ideas on what they would like to have in the park and how they would like the space to be developed.

The first meeting of a series of community forums will be held at the West Coffs District Park site on Wednesday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

"Works are partly funded through contributions levied on developers within the West Coffs Harbour area,” Coffs Harbour City Council's acting section lead for project, planning and design Anne Shearer said.

"There will be further community meeting

and other opportunities for input as the planning progresses.”

Ms Shearer said additional funds tied to the project would be used in the future to provide a bridge and cycleway connection to the park in William Sharpe Drive.