New apartments hope to fulfil a growing need

LODGED: New apartments for over 55s planned for Woopi.

A PROPOSED development in Woolgoogla's village centre aims to fill an important gap for older locals and sea-changers.

The development application for Coastal Cove Independent Living Apartments has been submitted for approval to Coffs Harbour City Council.

The plans include the construction of 64 modern apartments on 2-5 Beach St, showcasing one, two and three bedroom units in a security complex.

With around 5.5million Baby Boomers in Australia, where and how they want to live is something the real estate industry needs to be ready for, Langlands Property said in a statement.

Langlands Property said there was an emergence of a new style of retirees who didn't fit the mould of retirement home type settings.

The Real Estate Agency said there simply wasn't enough over 55s independent lifestyle accommodation available on the property market nationwide.

It is hoped the development in Woolgoolga will ensure over 55s can feel independent and part of the community as they approach retirement.

The complex is being developed by Woolgoogla RSL and sold by Langlands.