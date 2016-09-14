Narranga team is on a roll

The all conquering Narranga Primary School football team had a visit last week from Liverpool FC International Academy NSW coaches Cameron Hyde and James Gow.

THE Narranga Public School boys football team is through to the NSW PSSA knockout quarter finals.

The competition is the biggest of all the primary school competitions with approximately 950 schools competing for the boys and girls titles.

The boys will now travel to the Central Coast to play in the quarter final against Woongarrah Public School.

Narranga has been undefeated in the North Coast section of the draw. The North Coast section is from Wauchope to the Tweed Heads.

In their seven games so far the Narranga team has scored an incredible 50 goals while only conceding two.

Last week they travelled to Murwillumbah to play in the North Coast final and the boys played some outstanding football to win 4-0.