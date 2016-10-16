Nana Glen the early competition leaders

A fighting knock of 33 from Diggers batsman Gus Garland wasn't enough to help his team avoid defeat against Nana Glen on Saturday. Photo: FILE IMAGE

IT'S been a few years since Nana Glen and Diggers battled it out in first grade for the Lachlan Dew Memorial Shield but it's Nana Glen which has claimed the trophy.

Batting first it looked like the result was going to go the other way when Nana Glen was reduced to 6-83 but a tailend fightback paved the way for a respectable target to be posted.

Despite the best efforts of new ball bowler Glen Kesby who claimed three wickets for Diggers, it was the efforts of Josh Bartlett (53) and Austyn Nugent (23 not out) which saw Nana Glen reach 192 at the end of it's allotment of overs.

Diggers found themselves in a similar position with the bat falling to 6-91 at one stage.

This time though there was no fightback from the lower order and Diggers were dismissed 56 runs short of the Nana Glen target.

Bartlett wrapped up man of the match honours by claiming three scalps with the ball while Jared Baldwin took 4-29.

The win means Nana Glen is the only team to have won two matches at this early stage of the season.

Sawtell grabbed its first win of the season by securing a comfortable six wicket win at Dorrigo.

FIRST GRADE SCORES

Nana Glen 9 (cc) for 192 (J. Bartlett 53, G. Kesby 3-31) def Diggers (A. Garland 33, J. Baldwin 4-29, J. Bartlett 3-41)

Sawtell 4-126 def Dorrigo 124 (L. Grace 38)