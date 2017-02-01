Fisherman lures great white shark near boat with tuna

A LARGE '4.8 metre' great white shark filmed off Nambucca Heads made waves on social media this week.

Keen Macksville angler Tony Didio, lured the shark to his boat two weeks ago, and said it was "a little scary" after it followed the boat for about 10 minutes about 1.5km offshore.

But he said it showed no signs of aggression.

"It was like a big puppy dog," he said.

The shark swam past the piece of tuna used as bait before it raised its head above the water and nudged the boat.

Tony said he had seen four great white sharks over the past three years but none were as big as the one spotted a fortnight ago.

But he warned there were plenty of other big shark species which shared the waters around Nambucca.

"The most alarming is the number of bull sharks I encountered off Scotts Head and Grassy Head," he said.

"I hooked two bull sharks (and) landed them. One 170kg the other 300kg.

"I had them tied to the side of the boat then a tiger shark over five metres tried to eat them.

"There's some scary stuff out there."

The video of the great white shark has been watched more than 42,000 times.