Music festival to break down the stigma

YOUTH EVENT: Sydney metalcore band Polaris will headline Break Down The Stigma in the city square on October 7.

A FREE, all ages and drugs/alcohol-free music festival next Friday aims to raise awareness of youth mental health issues.

Break Down the Stigma will have 12 local and national metal, punk and indie rock the city square from 2-10pm on October 7.

One in four young Australians will experience a mental health issue and most of them will not seek help.

There are many reasons why, but stigma plays a major role.

New research has found 26% of young people aged 12-25 would not tell anyone about a personal mental health issue, while 22% would be unlikely or very unlikely to discuss it with their family doctor.

The more we can talk openly about mental health and encourage young people to get help early, the better outcome will be.

Break Down the Stigma coincides with the school holidays and October as Mental Health Month.

The event has been organised by High Gain Entertainment and local youth mental health support service, headspace Coffs Harbour.

For more information, visit Break Down The Stigma 2016 on Facebook.