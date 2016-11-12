Mum faces tumour fight

TIME OUT: Emma Louise Campbell with her children Ella, Edward, Maddy, Flynn and Ruby enjoy some time in the hospital garden (absent, eldest son Aiden).

COLOURFUL finger paintings on the wall.

A toddler climbs on her lap asking for an apple.

A pre-schooler taps her arm for attention while another child waits with excitement to share their school news.

Sounds like just another busy mum with her brood. However this scene, with Emma Louise Campbell a local mother of six kids, is different.

It takes place in hospital.

After being diagnosed with cervical cancer in March, 35-year-old Emma was flown to John Hunter Hospital for a radical hysterectomy.

Following her full recovery she returned to the job she loves, an assistant in nursing, and went about her life. Until September.

"I had been so tired but just put the exhaustion down to working and having six kids,” Emma said.

"I was vacuuming at home and then next thing I know it all went blurry. I was having a seizure.

"My 13-year-old, Maddy, saw it all happen and called the ambulance.”

Bob and Debra with Emma and Ruby. Trevor Veale

What followed was scans, another flight to John Hunter Hospital and an operation to remove a mass, this time in her head.

It was a grade 3 tumour.

More seizures and yet another trip to John Hunter took their toll but once again Emma fought back and for a short time returned to part-time work.

"By nature Emma is such a helpful, lovely person and our customers absolutely adore her,” said senior support worker April Austin at Integrated Living.

"She was pro-active with our meals program and always went above what was asked of her.”

On the October long weekend Emma had the day off and things started going blurry. She had six seizures and daughter Maddy was on the phone to the ambulance once again.

"Maddy is amazing, a brilliant kid, she put me in the recovery position. Only 13 and dealing with all this, she has stepped in to be mother hen to the little ones but is very afraid of the seizures.”

Emma will not be returning to work. Her brain tumour is located in a place where it can never be fully removed.

At the moment she is also fighting a golden staph infection.

Once she is strong enough she will have radiation and chemotherapy and, while no one ever likes to talk numbers in these situations, Emma has been told "four to five years”.

"I know I will have my good and bad days, it will grow back but I just have to remain positive.”

In the background is her support group. Boyfriend Luke is going to be her full-time carer and doting parents, Bob and Debra .

Debra fights to keep her tears below the surface.

This is an impossible, heart-breaking time.

As grandparents in their 60s they are consumed with worry for their daughter and for the future of their six grandchildren.

Money is tight, the bills are piling up and just putting food on the table is a struggle but small acts of kindness make a huge difference.

"My boyfriend went to get food from Woolworths Toormina with a voucher.

He got talking to the checkout lady and ran out of money to buy the groceries. Meagan, the checkout lady, pulled out her card and paid for the shopping. That was amazing,” Emma said.

"I would also like to say a huge thank-you to all the doctors, nurses, rehab, medical and support staff, you have all been so wonderful and caring.”

While Emma and her family are talking to Centrelink and the Department of Housing, the wheels are turning agonisingly slowly and time is one thing Emma doesn't have. The family is packed tightly into unsuitable accommodation so are seeking to rent modest, clean, local housing.

This will mean after treatment, Emma will be allowed to come home from hospital and be with her children.

A trust fund and a Go Fund Me page, have been set up for the children's future care, housing and education. It is the hope of Emma, and her parents, the community will be able to dig deep and help the kids, aged from two-and-a-half to 16, to have some security for the uncertain years ahead.