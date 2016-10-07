27°
News

Motorists show no signs of slowdown, police say

7th Oct 2016 12:45 PM
UNIMPRESSED: Highway patrol officers with Coffs Clarence LAC, senior constables Mark Whittaker and Paul Thorn, and highway patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan, were astounded by the number of speeding motorists nabbed at the long weekend.
UNIMPRESSED: Highway patrol officers with Coffs Clarence LAC, senior constables Mark Whittaker and Paul Thorn, and highway patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan, were astounded by the number of speeding motorists nabbed at the long weekend. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SPEEDING is a recurring issue on our roads, according to the latest police highway patrol statistics.

Despite deploying 10 additional hwy patrol cars on our roads over the long weekend for Operation Slowdown, Coffs-Clarence Highway Patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan said the behaviour of motorists was disappointing.

"I can say with confidence our detection rates, especially for speeding were much higher this year compared to the same long weekend last year,” Sgt Langan said.

"The saturation of hwy patrol police was huge, the disappointing part is with that much exposure and with that much high visibility of police on the road that 167 people were still able to be detected for speeding.”

Of the 167 pulled up for exceeding the speed limit, Sgt Langan highlighted the "active stupidity” of one motorist who lost 16 demerit points in the space of 15 minutes on Monday.

The 24-year-old man was driving on the Pacific Hwy at Urunga where he was caught travelling at 125kmh in the 100kmh zone. The same man was pulled up by police shortly after for travelling at similar speeds over the limit.

Long weekend breakdown

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command Highway Patrol statistics for Operation Slowdown - a traffic operation that ran over the October long weekend.

The operation began on Thursday last week and concluded on Monday.

167 speeding offences

89 other infringement notices

1715 breath tests conducted

10 other criminal and traffic related charges.

7 drink driving offences

8 motorists detected drug driving.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence highway patrol, october long weekend 2016, operation slowdown, pacific highway, speeding

Get in quick for World Rally Championships specials

Get in quick for World Rally Championships specials

GET in quick to lock in your tickets for the showcase feature Super Special Stage to bring the final round of the 2016 World Rally Championship to a close.

A bid to save iconic golf club

IN HOT WATER: The next Nambucca Shire Council meeting will assess a report of recommendation regarding the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club's debts.

Nambucca Shire Council to throw a lifeline to golf club

Motorists show no signs of slowdown, police say

UNIMPRESSED: Highway patrol officers with Coffs Clarence LAC, senior constables Mark Whittaker and Paul Thorn, and highway patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan, were astounded by the number of speeding motorists nabbed at the long weekend.

Police at a loss regarding speeding motorists

Higher booze prices 'best way to combat abuse'

Should taxes be raised further on alcoholic drinks?

Report examines best ways to combat alcohol and violence

Local Partners

Living proof of need for life-saving donors

MACLEAN mother and daughter's account about her family's battle with kidney disease and how vital organ donation is for them.

Bridge could be closed for four months

The Briner Bridge is likely to be closed for up to four months for restoration work.

Drop-in sessions to gauge public opinion

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Seeking the idyllic country lifestyle, want peace and tranquillity yet still close to all the convenience of town...

19 Parkwood Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 4 2 6 $749,000

...then we have found the home for you! Set on approximately 3 acres, with State Forest as two of your boundaries, this appealing home will cater to all your needs...

PEACE, TRANQUILITY, LOCATION

102 Woolgoolga Creek Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 1 2 $629,000

This exceptional property of 2.28ha is the perfect place to raise a family, the kids could explore here from sunrise to sunset. Rarely do properties like this come...

Absolutely nothing to do...but enjoy!

20/5 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $389,000

Start packing those boxes, this is the one you've been waiting for! Whether you're looking to downsize and simplify your life, or you're starting out and seeking...

A lazy, luxurious beachside life awaits!

26 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $549,000 ...

Discover the pleasures of living right in the midst of the tightly held Sapphire Beach community when you make this property your own! Where else can you stroll to...

&quot;Private Tranquil Setting&quot;

85 Korora Basin Rd, Korora 2450

House 3 2 4 $599,000

Are you looking for that private rural setting for the family yet close to Coffs CBD & beaches? Then this property is for you. Featuring 3 bedrooms with ensuite to...

&quot;Franks on Edgar&quot; @ The Jetty!

1-6/39 Edgar Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 Price Range...

Coming soon on a prime site just moments to it all, but in such a tranquil position is "Franks on Edgar", a stunning new complex of six luxury homes. In the heart...

For the discerning buyer, this is absolute prime real estate...

2/17 Charlesworth Bay Rd, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,300,000 ...

There are so many reasons why this very special exclusive address is heralded as the absolute "jewel in the crown" by the privileged residents who choose to make...

Breathtaking ocean views, blue chip location, superb quality of build...

12 Macauleys Headland Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Contact agent

This very special property will take your breath away given the outstanding ocean views, quality of build and a "blue chip location" in one of Coffs Harbour's...

Ocean glimpses, 200 metres to the beach

54 Ironbark Avenue, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 1 $465,000

Boasting high on the hill with a northeast position you will be impressed by this immaculate weather board home. Built by a local builder, all living & bedrooms...

Brand New, High on the hill, Safety beach

5 Humpback Crescent, Safety Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $575,000

With the beach & golf course down the road this brand new home is on the Market and ready for the new owners to move in. Boasting 3 living areas the home has 4...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Spring property hard to find

SHORT ON SELLERS: Spring is yet to see the usual influx of vendors keen to sell.

Spring selling season off to a slow start