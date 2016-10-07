Motorists show no signs of slowdown, police say

UNIMPRESSED: Highway patrol officers with Coffs Clarence LAC, senior constables Mark Whittaker and Paul Thorn, and highway patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan, were astounded by the number of speeding motorists nabbed at the long weekend.

SPEEDING is a recurring issue on our roads, according to the latest police highway patrol statistics.

Despite deploying 10 additional hwy patrol cars on our roads over the long weekend for Operation Slowdown, Coffs-Clarence Highway Patrol supervisor Sergeant Jarrod Langan said the behaviour of motorists was disappointing.

"I can say with confidence our detection rates, especially for speeding were much higher this year compared to the same long weekend last year,” Sgt Langan said.

"The saturation of hwy patrol police was huge, the disappointing part is with that much exposure and with that much high visibility of police on the road that 167 people were still able to be detected for speeding.”

Of the 167 pulled up for exceeding the speed limit, Sgt Langan highlighted the "active stupidity” of one motorist who lost 16 demerit points in the space of 15 minutes on Monday.

The 24-year-old man was driving on the Pacific Hwy at Urunga where he was caught travelling at 125kmh in the 100kmh zone. The same man was pulled up by police shortly after for travelling at similar speeds over the limit.

Long weekend breakdown

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command Highway Patrol statistics for Operation Slowdown - a traffic operation that ran over the October long weekend.

The operation began on Thursday last week and concluded on Monday.

167 speeding offences

89 other infringement notices

1715 breath tests conducted

10 other criminal and traffic related charges.

7 drink driving offences

8 motorists detected drug driving.