Motorists get pumped at the bowser over the holidays

OUCH: Fuel prices have jumped by as much as 20 cents a litre in Coffs Harbour.

MOTORISTS have been lumped with exorbitant price increases at the bowser with some fuel stations increasing prices by as much as 20 cents over night.

On Saturday the price at the Coffs Harbour Coles Express was upped to 144.9 cents a litre for unleaded 91. It was joined by Caltex Woolworths and Liberty on the Pacific Hwy as the most expensive fuel stations.

The 144.9 cents a litre was well above the Coffs Harbour average of 130.2, according to the NRMA.

As of yesterday, the NRMA listed Coffs Harbour in the middle ground of fuel prices with Sydney recording the highest (144.3) while Moama (122.9) was the cheapest.

Woolgoolga had an average price of 135.5 while Kempsey recorded far cheaper prices of 128.6.