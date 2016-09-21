Mother shocked by alleged hit and run

CLOSE CALL: Terrie Maryvale, with daughter Maddison, are appealing for witnesses after an alleged hit and run on the Pacific Hwy .

COFFS Harbour woman Terrie Maryvale said she had little time to collect herself after a B-double allegedly sent her car into a spin.

She had collected her six-year-old daughter Maddison from school when she said she was hit by the truck from behind at the Pacific Hwy/Combine St traffic lights about 3.30pm.

She was travelling in a southerly direction in a green Holden Commodore.

Ms Maryvale said she was left shaken after the alleged incident and the last thing on her mind was to take notice of the licence plate of the truck.

She said the truck never stopped and is now appealing for witnesses to deal with an insurance claim.

"I have been to the local police but they won't do anything unless I have the rego of the truck,” she said.

Ms Maryvale said the truck sent her car into a spin after it hit her on the back right hand side.

"I was in the left hand land and truck was in the right hand lane,” she said.

"Then there was an almighty bang, it hit the back right hand side.

"It was a B-double, it was extremely scary. We were lucky to walk (from it).”

Neither Ms Maryvale or her daughter sustained any injuries.

Ms Maryvale said the hit sent her car into a spin and she was hit again by the truck which caused damage to the right hand side of the car.

Inspector Joanne Reid confirmed the incident and described the truck, which made no attempt to stop or exchange details, as white with two trailers and a chrome bull bar.

At this stage police have been unable to identify the truck. If you have any information, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.