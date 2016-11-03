Most surfers support nets and culls according to survey

A SURVEY run by surf forecasting website Coastalwatch.com has found shark nets are surfer's preferred option when it comes to dealing with the rise in the number of shark attacks on the New South Wales north coast.

The online poll to 4596 people responded saw 21% of people say they believed nothing should be done in response to the rise in the number of attacks.

That figure was significantly less than the 42% of respondents who indicated shark nets were the best solution and less than the 24% of people in favour of a shark cull.

Only 13% of people said they believed personal shark deterrent devices were the answer.

The majority of the people who voted in the poll - 66% - were from NSW.