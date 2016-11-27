29°
More than three times over limit with baby in the back

27th Nov 2016 5:00 PM

A WOMAN is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday after being caught while driving with a six month baby in the back seat with an alleged high range blood alcohol reading.

At about 2am on Sunday police were alerted to a vehicle almost hitting a fence at a fast food outlet on Bray St.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke to the 28-year-old provisional (P2) driver. The woman was subjected to a breath test which returned a positive result.

She was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where she was subjected to a breath analysis, allegedly returning a reading of 0.171.

