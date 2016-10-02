More solar panels can add costs

IMPENDING CHANGE: New Standards Australia changes to solar inverters could stop you adding more panels to existing system.

HOUSEHOLDS with solar panels may be too late to install more panels which could leave them in a difficult position.

Coffs Solar Energy managing director Mark McClurg said those who are looking to install further panels to their existing system will either have to upgrade or forfeit their rebate.

Mr McClurg said Standards Australia had implemented new rule changes to the existing AS/NZS 47777.2:2015 grid connection due to safety improvements and improved functionality.

These changes were introduced by Standards Australia on October 9, 2015 and had a year transition period.

By October 6, 2016 all equipment must be compliant with the new standard.

Mr McClurg said he believed few people knew of the change and it could impact thousands of solar customers wishing to add further panels.

"You can continue to add panels (to your existing system), but you won't get the rebate,” he said.

Only equipment approved by the Clean Energy Council can receive a Renewable Energy Certificate.

Mr McClurg said the change would likely knock hundreds of solar inverter models off the approved products list.

