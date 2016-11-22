Milo spill could get Messi new deal

DEAL SCORED: Milo, invented on the Mid North Coast, has struck a deal with FC Barcelona which boasts the likes of Lionel Messi in its ranks.

IF YOU are a fan of the Aussie favourite drink Milo, you could join the rank of some of the world's best footballers including Lionel Messi.

This week Milo, invented on the Mid North Coast, announced it had signed a four-year deal with FC Barcelona.

The international deal helped lift Milo from its humble beginnings at Smithtown, a little more than 100km south of Coffs Harbour, by pushing it onto the pitch with one of the world's biggest clubs.

Milo will now be the official tonic drink of legendary Spanish club FC Barcelona.

The malt drink was invented by Thomas Mayne in 1934 as a food source for children during the Great Depression.

Nowadays Milo is sold in more than 40 countries where over 400 millions cups are consumed a day.

Milo runs grassroots sport programs for about 22 million people around the world. In Australia this includes Milo Cricket, which more than 820,000 children play a year.

General Manager Dairy in Australia Mark Mackaness said it was honour to have Milo partner with FC Barcelona, which sits second on the La Liga table behind arch nemesis Real Madrid.

"We are so very proud of Milo and its journey through Australian households over the past 80 years as a nutritious drink,” Mark said.

For FC Barcelona the partnership is an opportunity for the club to reinforce playing sport from a young age is the key to helping children build healthier futures for themselves.

"Nestlé Milo, like FC Barcelona believes in the importance of playing sport from a young age as a key tool for learning essential values for children's development,” FC Barcelona Vice-President Manuel Arroyo said.