Mikkelsen the man to catch after opening stages

18th Nov 2016 2:00 PM
Andreas Mikkelsen on the charge during today's Bakers Creek Road Taylors Arm stage.
Andreas Mikkelsen on the charge during today's Bakers Creek Road Taylors Arm stage.

e Norwegian, who is trying to secure an overall second place finish in the 2016 WRC driver's championship leads after the opening five stages.

"A very good morning, just like we wanted," he told WRC.COM

"I expected the guys behind to be a bit quicker but I think we've done a pretty good job from third in the start order. The pace has been comfortable. No moments, just a good attack," he said.

Dani Sordo provisionally led the chase in a Hyundai i20.

However, the Spaniard started Newry two minutes late after getting lost on the liaison section and a 20-second penalty is likely, which would drop him to seventh.

Team-mate Hayden Paddon is half a second behind, the New Zealander admitting his gamble to fit hard compound Michelin rubber to the front of his i20 backfired. He touched several banks and couldn't keep the car in a straight line.

"You have to try sometimes. It didn't quite work but we're still in the fight and we'll give it a good go this afternoon. Today is about getting through in a good position. Tomorrow is possibly my favourite of the entire season and we'll give it a really good go," Paddon said.

Follow all the live action at wrc.com

