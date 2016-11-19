31°
News

Mikkelsen leads heading into Rally Australia Saturday

19th Nov 2016 1:30 AM Updated: 1:30 AM
Andreas Mikkelsen leads Kennards Hire Rally Australia leading into day 2.
Andreas Mikkelsen leads Kennards Hire Rally Australia leading into day 2. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

VOLKSWAGEN Motorsport's Andreas Mikkelsen will start day two of Kennards Hire Rally Australia this morning with a 15.4 second lead after dominating the opening leg of the FIA World Rally Championship round today.

The young Norwegian held the overall lead across all 11 stages and 91km as he fought to overtake Hyundai's Thierry Neuville for second place in the final 2016 driver standings.

Neuville was third on Friday, 22.5 seconds behind the leader and sandwiching four-time champion Sébastien Ogier, who had the honour of claiming the inaugural wins on two passes of the new Destination NSW Super Special Stage, spectacularly located on Coffs Harbour's Jetty Foreshores.

Big crowds packed the twilight stage, which included a jump, 360-degree turn and a motocross-style banked berm corner.

Saturday will be the biggest day of the rally for drivers, with an 8.28am start and 135.19km of competition inland from Nambucca Heads.

It includes morning and afternoon passes of the 50.9km Nambucca stage, the event's longest and one of the drivers' favourite tests on the WRC calendar.

Ogier's Super Special Stage wins gained him 1.4sec on the lead Mikkelsen held at the end of the daytime country stages. Mikkelsen, Ogier and Neuville all said they did not expect to be in the top three after today.

"It has been a very good day I have to say," Mikkelsen said.

"I didn't expect to lead the rally after being third on the road, but we attacked all day and made no big mistakes.

"We have to attack Nambucca very hard tomorrow morning and I expect Sébastien to be very fast tomorrow and we know he is good with tyre wear so we will have to give it everything and try to keep our distance."

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was virtually unchallenged in WRC2, finishing 2min 12.8sec ahead of Peru's Nico Fuchs as he bids to wrap up the drivers championship in his factory Skoda.

Toyota driver Harry Bates was the top-placed Australian in WRC, in 14th place, but trailed rival Simon Evans (Subaru) by around 38 seconds in their fight for the Kumho Tyre Australian Rally Championship.

Subaru driver Molly Taylor is 15th in WRC and third in ARC.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia finishes with a podium presentation in Coffs Harbour's main street at 315pm on Sunday.



Overall WRC standings to end of Day One:

1. Andreas Mikkelsen/Anders Jaeger (Volkswagen) Total time 57min 16.7sec
2. Sébastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (Volkswagen) Behind first +15.4sec
3. Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (Hyundai) +22.5
4. Hayden Paddon/John Kennard (Hyundai) +23.7
5. Mads Østberg/Ola Fløene (M-Sport Ford) +38.8
6. Eric Camilli/Benjamin Veillas (Ford+46.6
7. Dani Sordo/Marc Martí (Hyundai) +50.2
8. Ott Tänak/Raigo Mõlder (DMACK Ford) +1:30.6
9. Esapekka Lappi/Janne Ferm (Škoda) +2:20.3
10. Lorenzo Bertelli/Simone Scattolin (Ford) +2:24.7

 

Coffs Coast Advocate
Mikkelsen leads heading into Rally Australia Saturday

Mikkelsen leads heading into Rally Australia Saturday

VOLKSWAGEN Motorsport’s Andreas Mikkelsen leads Kennards Hire Rally Australia leading into Saturday.

Speeding hearse was not on the way to a funeral: police

A HEARSE has been clocked by police travelling at 176kmh on the Pacific Hwy south of Coffs Harbour today.

Hearse clocked travelling 176kmh on the Pacific Hwy near Coffs Harbour

Another type of rally hits Coffs Harbour

MATCH SET: Coffs Harbour juniors can't wait to hit the court for the C.ex Coffs Northern NSW AMT and Junior Championships.

Catch a rally of a different kind courtside at the weekend

Craig Lowndes in town to take in Rally Australia

Craig Lowndes is on the Coffs Coast this weekend to find out what Kennards Hire Rally Australia is all about. Motorsport fans can meet the V8 Supercars champion at Park Beach Plaza tomorrow at 9am.

Craig Lowndes in Coffs to find out what Rally Australia is all about

Local Partners

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

ASYLUM seekers arriving in Australia may be able to find a safe haven in Byron Shire, if Mayor has his way.

One very baked potato on Pound Street

A very baked potato on Pound Street after it caught on fire early Saturday morning

No more baked potatoes this Jacaranda Festival

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

Jon Hamm admits penis rumours could be worse

JON Hamm admits speculation he is well endowed and doesn't wear underwear isn't the worst thing he could have heard about himself.

Dr Phil slammed for exploitative Shelley Duvall interview

Has Dr Phil exploited Shelley Duvall?

Mariah Carey: Here, have a ferrari

Mariah Carey gave Nick Cannon a Ferrari

J-Lo wore a white fur coat to give birth to her twins

Jennifer Lopez wore a white fur coat when she gave birth to twins

The Stranger announced as Ne Obliviscaris support

The Stranger will play The Brightside on December 3. Photo Contributed

Brisbane metallers release new single

Bollywood star tear-gassed in her lover's Paris apartment

Mallika Sherawat was attacked and tear-gassed

Marion Cotillard didn't take affair rumours 'personally'

Marion Cotillard wasn't offended by rumours she had an affair

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

Free standing home in the Jetty...

33 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Wow, what a rare find! A free standing home in the heart of the Jetty with plenty of room to add your personalized touches! The sought after location ensures you...

Inner city lifestyle...

1/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 $409,950

This home is a true representation of inner city living at its finest. Located only a short and easy walk to Coffs Harbour CBD with all of its amenities and...

HIGHWAY EXPOSURE - B DOUBLE ACCESS...

28 Alex Pike Drive, Raleigh 2454

Commercial 0 0 Offers over...

Hard to find Industrial land in Raleigh, south of Coffs Harbour. Massive 1.5 Hectares! Key features include; - Near level 8,000sqm within 1.5HA site ...

There aren&#39;t many in Sawtell where you can just move in!

89a Boronia Street, Sawtell 2452

House 4 2 $899,000

Here's a rare opportunity to buy now and start living the idyllic Sawtell lifestyle today! Occupying a prime central position, you will enjoy wandering down to...

Our Owners are committed to a new venture and are ready to meet the market on Auction day!

6 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Convenience underscores this prime site that is only moments from the central business district! Primed for redevelopment or with scope to renovate, there is...

Prepare yourself to be surprised...this is exceptional value for such a neat home!

38 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $419,000

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block, this Harbour Design home has been finished to the highest standard and offers an impressive list of inclusions.

Wow! This will make you go mâ¦mmmm!

85 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Combine functional design with fantastic good taste and what do you getâ¦.a simply sensational home, just a mere 2 years young! The wonderfully crisp, clean...

&quot;Peace &amp; Tranquility&quot;

17 Lyndhurst Close, Moonee Beach 2450

House 5 3 4 $755,000

Positioned on a near level 2.6 acres, this lovely family home is situated in Heritage Park and currently one of the most sought after addresses. Located at the end...

&quot;Amazing Transformation&quot;

704/121 Ocean Prd, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 3 2 1 $620,000

This amazingly transformed 3 bedroom apartment is located in the highly regarded Pacific Towers complex. A true lock-up & leave situation with security entry...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!