Mikkelsen holds lead despite pressure from teammate Ogier

WITH just two special stages to go of the Kennards Hire Rally Australia, Norway's Andreas Mikkelsen holds onto a narrow lead.

Mikkelsen won special stage 21 at Wedding Bells this morning with a time of 3min 40.8sec.

He said he had never been so comfortable or fast at the same time and things were coming together.

But Mikkelsen was wary anything could happen in the final two stages.

Mikkelsen was tailed by Finland's Jari-Matti Latvala 0.2sec behind and Sebastien Ogier 0.5sec behind to wrap up a Volkswagen Motorsport podium finish for the 21st special stage.

In the overall standings, Mikkelsen leads with a combined time of 2hrs 39mins 16sec followed by Ogier 22.7sec behind and Belgium's Thierry Neuville (Hyundai Motorsport) 1min 15.1 sec behind.