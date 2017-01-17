Mid North Coast on free trade

OZgroup minister visit: Assistant Minister for Trade Keith Pitt visits OZ Group Coop processing facility in Coffs Harbour

MID North Coast businesses today learnt how to take advantage of Australia's free trade agreements (FTAs) at a seminal held in Coffs Harbour discussing the opportunities they can provide.

Hosted by Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Keith Pitt and Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker, the day was dedicated to making large, small and medium sized businesses aware of the opportunities for them with the FTAs in China, South Korea and Japan.

"The Australian Government has secured unprecedented preferential market access to more than a billion potential customers for Australian goods and services through our free-trade agreements," Mr Pitt said.

"The FTAs are providing Australian exporters with a competitive edge into some of the world's most dynamic economies," he said.

"We need to ensure that people are aware of the opportunities."

Mr Pitt and Mr Hartsuyker met with the Australian Blueberry Growers' Association at their new location on Englands Road inside the old Bunnings Warehouse site to discuss trade opportunities and industry growth.

"We're very keen to advance the interest of local growers in China, we have to comply with the relevant processes and that's something we have been discussing today," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"This is something that won't occur tomorrow but we're working as hard as we can to facilitate the export of blueberries into China.

"What our exports mean is local jobs for local people."

With direct market access into Japan for blueberries from Tasmania, work is currently under way to expand the access to blueberries coming from the mainland.

Mr Hartsuyker said the government is fully aware of the importance of the blueberry industry to the North Coast and the potential economic value the market value of blueberries into China will bring.

For more information contact Austrade on 13 28 78 or info@austrade.gov.au