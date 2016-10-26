Meth lab and illegal firearms uncovered in raids

Police allegedly uncovered a meth lab and illegal guns in raids on adjoining properties at Thora today.

FOUR people have been charged and drugs and firearms seized following two search warrants near Thora.

Coffs Clarence officers, with the assistance the Tactical Operations Unit, State Protection Support Unit, Dog Unit, Polair, and State Crime Command Chemical Operations today attended two adjacent properties on Darkwood Rd, Thora, about 40km south west of Coffs Harbour.

Search warrants were executed at the two properties and police arrested three men, aged 42, 44 and 59 and a 36-year-old woman at the two locations.

Police located a clandestine drug lab, chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit drugs and three loaded rifles at one location.

A search of the other location located cannabis, a .22 calibre rifle and ammunition, methylamphetamine and prohibited weapons.

A number of computers and electronic devices were also located and secured for forensic analysis, and a vehicle containing glassware and chemicals allegedly used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs was also located nearby.

All four were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 42-year-old man and the 36-year-old woman were both charged with manufacture prohibited drug, two counts of possess prohibited firearm, Three counts of possess unregistered firearm, three counts of not keep firearm safely and possess ammunition.

They were both refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man was charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug and an outstanding warrant and refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Thursday.

The 59-year-old man was charged with two counts of possess an unregistered firearm, two counts of not keep firearm safely, two counts of possess ammunition, possess prohibited drug and possess prohibited weapon.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday, November 21.