Mennie reasons why the Aussies will have the edge in Perth

28th Oct 2016 4:00 PM
Joe Mennie has been selected in the 12-man Australia cricket team to face the Proteas.
TOP flight Coffs Coast cricket product Joe Mennie is set to wear the baggy green. 

The former Diggers Ex Services and northern districts turned Redbacks fast bowler was yesterday picked ahead of Tasmania's Jackson Bird for the 12-man squad to play against South Africa starting Thursday. 

Mennie earned his spot, selectors said because of his better lower-order batting record. 

He will be one of four pace bowlers - including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle - however, only three quicks are likely to play in the opening match in the series in Perth.

The move follows the 27-year-old South Australian's inclusion in last month's Australian ODI tour of South Africa, which the tourists lost 5-0.

Head of selectors Rod Marsh said Mennie's selection was a "just reward for effort."

"He's a dead-set professional length bowler, that's what I love about him," Marsh said.

"No one (batting) likes bowlers who bowl a good length."

Selectors are confident the pace of the Aussies quicks and the state of the Perth wicket will play to Australia's strength. 

Australian Test squad

Josh Hazlewood
Usman Khawaja
Nathan Lyon
Mitchell Marsh
Shaun Marsh
Joe Mennie
Peter Nevill
Peter Siddle
Steve Smith (C)
Mitchell Starc
Adam Voges
David Warner
 

Topics:  australian cricket joe mennie

