33°
Sport

Mennie ready to don baggy green

12th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
HOME GROWN: Local cricket product Joe Mennie in action for South Australia when the Redbacks played in Coffs Harbour earlier this year.
HOME GROWN: Local cricket product Joe Mennie in action for South Australia when the Redbacks played in Coffs Harbour earlier this year. Emily Burley

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF former Diggers Ex-Services and Northern Districts cricketer Joe Mennie is named to be Australia's 446th Test cricketer, he will be making his debut in a baggy green in conditions primed for seam bowling.

The forecast for Hobart this weekend is for plenty of rain which Mennie said should be good news for the pacemen.

"This wicket tends to suit bowlers on the overcast days and on the sunny days it tends to flatten out and be a nice track to bat on," the 27 year-old said.

Mennie, who spent a large portion of his childhood in Coffs Harbour and whose parents still live on the northern beaches, is likely to get a call-up into the Test team to face South Africa at Bellerive Oval.

The right-arm quick admits once he gets the ball in his hand, he won't be too fussy about whose scalp he claims as his first wicket.

"Any wicket would be fine," he said.

"You get your first one and you're away."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cricket joe mennie mullaway woolgoolga high school

Jetty carpark spaces increase

Jetty carpark spaces increase

A new carpark at the Jetty has been under costruction and is now open to the public.

VW says 'auf wiedersehen' to WRC

WINNING FORMULA: French driver Sebastien Ogier has won four consecutive World Rally Championship titles driving a Volkswagen Polo R WRC.

Volkswagen announces Rally Australia will be its last in the WRC.

Mum faces tumour fight

TIME OUT: Emma Louise Campbell with her children Ella, Edward, Maddy, Flynn and Ruby enjoy some time in the hospital garden (absent, eldest son Aiden).

Mother-of-six terminally ill

Bushwalker: 'I bear the snake no grudges'.

Bellingen man Tim Cadman was airlifted to Lismore Hospital after he was bitten by a suspected tiger snake while bushwalking in a remote forest near Ebor.

Bushwalker bitten by tiger snake recalls his brush with danger

Local Partners

One very baked potato on Pound Street

Emergency services responded to a fire at Grafton TAFE early this morning when a witness spotted a favourite food truck alight.

Jacaranda Crowning in pictures

A large crowd gathered under the Jacaranda and the carnival lights to watch the Jacaranda Queen crowning ceremony

All the pictures from crowning night

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

Survive and support this Pink Ribbon Day

Denise Bass, Kathy Clough and cancer survivor Dorothy Lockart at Pink Ribbon Day stall in the mall.

Cancer survivors often say the diagnosis is the toughest part.

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

PINK has "surprised" her fans on social media with the news she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

Acid-tongue writing works for Betoota Advocate

Book throws lots of punches

Jeffrey Archer's life of twists and turns

This Was a Man, Pan MacMillan Australia 2016.

He's a best selling novelists, a perjurer and an ex-politician

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 Auction 19th...

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

35 South Arm Road, Urunga 2455

House 3 1 2 $449,000

As the heading suggests, this 3 bedroom home is full of promise for the right buyer with a little vision. The home is sold block, structurally sound and with some...

Striking Design, First Class Luxury, Premier Location

43 Faviell Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 4 By Negotiation

Just 15 minutes to Sawtell beaches and home to the internationally acclaimed "Bonville Golf Resort". Bonville's collection of luxury rural homesteads is a proven...

&quot;Brand New - North Sapphire Estate&quot;

Lot 1012 Water Vine St, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $699,000

Set in the popular boutique North Sapphire Beach Estate, this brand new quality home provides a full complement of modern must-haves from the flowing open-plan...

Stunning Beachside Lifestyle

85 Pacific Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 1 $639,000

If it's beachside lifestyle you are after then this immaculate property is perfect being just a short stroll to the beautiful shores of Corindi Beach. From the...

Renovate or Redevelop.... the choice is yours!

12 Bellingen Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 1 Auction

This centrally located 816sqm 2 block is Zoned R3 Medium Density Residential and has rear lane access, making it ideal for a range of development opportunities...

&quot;Stunning North Sapphire Location&quot;

35 Water Gum Cl, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Walk in and feel at home in this beautiful quality brand new 4 bedroom home. Light bright and very spacious it features a fabulous open plan kitchen dining and...

Unique Jetty Property! An ambience to love and an opportunity to excite!

25 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 6 Auction

Perfectly positioned on a level 1012m2 block, in the heart of the Jetty, this property offers an amazing abundance of options. Beyond the rendered facade, period...

Our Owners are committed to a new venture and are ready to meet the market on Auction day!

6 Victoria Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Convenience underscores this prime site that is only moments from the central business district! Primed for redevelopment or with scope to renovate, there is...

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 Auction

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

Prestige Korora home sells

SOLD: This Korora property has sold for $2.075-million

Prestige Korora home sells

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!