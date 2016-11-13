Mennie ready to don baggy green

HOME GROWN: Local cricket product Joe Mennie in action for South Australia when the Redbacks played in Coffs Harbour earlier this year.

IF former Diggers Ex-Services and Northern Districts cricketer Joe Mennie is named to be Australia's 446th Test cricketer, he will be making his debut in a baggy green in conditions primed for seam bowling.

The forecast for Hobart this weekend is for plenty of rain which Mennie said should be good news for the pacemen.

"This wicket tends to suit bowlers on the overcast days and on the sunny days it tends to flatten out and be a nice track to bat on," the 27 year-old said.

Mennie, who spent a large portion of his childhood in Coffs Harbour and whose parents still live on the northern beaches, is likely to get a call-up into the Test team to face South Africa at Bellerive Oval.

The right-arm quick admits once he gets the ball in his hand, he won't be too fussy about whose scalp he claims as his first wicket.

"Any wicket would be fine," he said.

"You get your first one and you're away."