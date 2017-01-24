Mennie hospitalised after being felled by ball in nets

HARD KNOCK: Australian bowler Joe Mennie was felled by a ball in a Sydney Sixers training session in Brisbane on Tuesday.

THE perils of Twenty20 net bowling were laid bare on Tuesday when Test bowler Joe Mennie was taken to hospital by ambulance in Brisbane after being hit in the head.

Mennie was struck late in the Sydney Sixers session at the Gabba and immediately fell to ground.

He was given a concussion test and taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

A Sydney Sixers spokesman said Mennie was coherent and passed the test. Their was no wound from the blow but Mennie was deeply shaken.

Cricket's safety laws have done much to protect umpires, fieldsmen and batsmen but bowlers remain exposed to cannon fire of modern batsmen, particularly in the nets.

Given how vulnerable they are in the two or three strides after they deliver the ball it is a surprise they are not hit more.

Umpires now wear helmets and some wear arm guards to shield themselves for the rogue delivery.

Mennie, last summer's leading Sheffield Shield wicket-taker whose sole Test was against South Africa in Hobart this summer, has only played two Big Bash games for the Sixers and was not expected to play against the Heat in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Heat coach Dan Vettori confirmed yesterday no final decision had been made on whether power hitter Chris Lynn would be available for the final if the Heat beat the Sixers on Wednesday.

Lynn is sidelined with a bungling disc in his neck.

"He definitely won't play Wednesday and I am unsure of the latest updates towards the final,'' Vettori told 4BC.

"Once we know whether we are I the final we have to answer that question again.''

Vettori said Lynn's fitness had been the responsibility of Cricket Australia but was now with the Heat medical staff.

"First and foremost we have Chris' medial interests at heart. He has a bulging disc in his neck which was quite a difficult one to manage.''