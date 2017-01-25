Mennie back in hospital with fracture and brain bleed

HOSPITALISED: Australian Test and former Diggers Joe Mennie was readmitted to hospital with a fracture and brain bleed.

SYDNEY Sixers' paceman Joe Mennie was readmitted to hospital after he suffered a fracture and brain bleed.

Mennie was struck in the head by a cricket ball at a training session on Monday in Brisbane in the build up to the Sixers' BBL clash with the Heat.

According to the Big Bash, Englishman Michael Lumb drove the ball straight back at the 28-year-old former Diggers and Northern Districts bowler and hit him on the side of the head.

Mennie was given a concussion test and taken to hospital in Brisbane before being released.

However, scans yesterday showed Mennie's injuries were far more serious than first thought.

Cricket Australia chief medical officer John Orchard said scans revealed a small fracture.

"Whilst this is a serious injury, Joe is feeling well. We believe that this is a stable injury and will not require surgery,” he said.

Sixers' wicket keeper Brad Haddin, who was in the nets at the time, said the incident was scary.

"He was bowling in the nets and Michael Lumb got hold of one straight back and he's followed through and got him in the head,” Haddin said.

Mennie was readmitted to hospital as a precaution.