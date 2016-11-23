Men urged to take the pledge on violence against women

HOSPITAL staff in Coffs Harbour are this week making a stand on violence against woman.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District is hosting a White Ribbon Day event at Coffs Harbour Health Campus on Friday to support the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

MNCLHD Chief Executive and White Ribbon Ambassador Stewart Dowrick said raising awareness of violence against women would assist by positively changing attitudes and behaviours.

"Violence against women is at epidemic proportions. Devastatingly, on average, one woman is killed every week in Australia as a result of intimate partner violence,” Mr Dowrick said.

"We want people to know that violence against women is unacceptable, it is never the victim's fault, help is always available and if you see something you should definitely say something. People need to know that their voice is important, that they can make a difference.”

Mr Dowrick is encouraging men to join him in signing the White Ribbon Day pledge which is a commitment to promote positive attitudes and behaviours towards women and when needed to intervene safely to prevent violence against women.

The White Ribbon Day event will be held in the main courtyard at Coffs Harbour Health Campus from 12pm, and will bring together men and women who support this important initiative.