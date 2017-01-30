Melinda Pavey takes a seat on the front bench

MEMBER for Oxley Melinda Pavey has been appointed a Minister in the Berejiklian NSW Government.

Ms Pavey has taken over the Roads, Maritime and Freight portfolio from Duncan Gay with the 66-year-old saying he is soon to quit Parliament.

"It is an honour to be part of the NSW Liberals-Nationals Cabinet team," Ms Pavey said.

"As a farmer's daughter, with a background in small business and media, a former Shadow Minister, Parliamentary Secretary and Member of the NSW Legislative Council for over 12 years, and now serving as Local Member for Oxley, I will bring energy, experience and knowledge to the new Nationals Ministry.

"I am looking forward to doing my part as the NSW Government continues its record investment in roads, bridges, boat ramps, wharves and freight rail lines.

"I must also acknowledge and thank my Parliamentary colleague, Duncan Gay MLC, for his outstanding achievements during his time as the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight. Under his leadership, our NSW Government has spent a record $38 billion on road, freight and waterway infrastructure since 2011."