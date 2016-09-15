Mayors retain top jobs across the Mid North Coast

INCUMBENT Denise Knight will be installed as Coffs Harbour City Council's mayor for a second term.

Cr Knight has maintained her lead in recent days, acquiring 28.25% of the 41,614 formal, first preference votes counted.

After the distribution of preferences, Cr Knight and former councillor Jan Strom were the leading candidates in the count.

Cr Knight was victorious over Ms Strom by 4586 votes with a progressive total tally of 15,042.

The mayor thanked the community for voting to re-install her in Coffs Harbour's top job.

"I am humbled by the trust the community has placed in me. I'll work to live up to it," Cr Knight said.

"I'm a bit overwhelmed, I'm humbled, I'm (feeling) everything really."

Looking back on the past four years and her re-election campaign, Cr Knight said the win didn't come as a total surprise.

"I was quietly confident because I put in the hard yards in the past four years," she said.

"I didn't think I'd get such a large margin."

Cr Knight said the phone hasn't stopped with phone calls of congratulations from family, friends, fellow councillors including John Arkan and Keith Rhoades as well as her candidates on her team such as Michael Adendorff.

The mayor congratulated all candidates for "stepping up to the plate" and running.

Cr Knight is among a collective of mayors across the Mid North Coast who have retained the top job as their regional city's mayor.

Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor, Peter Bessling has been relected along with Nambucca Shire Mayor, who won with an overwhelming 74.72% of the first preference, formal vote.

Greens member, Dominic King's victory in Bellingen was tight with the newly elected mayor enjoying a narrow win over independent, Steve Jenkins by 1.49% of the first preference, formal vote.